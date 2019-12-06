CAB, NRC are two sides of a coin: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Friday, said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will oppose both NRC and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB).

Dubbing the NRC and CAB as “two sides of the same coin” the Chief Minister said that TMC will strongly oppose them. She also said that BJP may be able to pass CAB in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha but her opposition to both will not stop.

“There can not be differentiation on the basis of religion in a secular country like India,” said Banerjee speaking at a party meeting in Central Kolkata.