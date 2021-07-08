Cabinet 2.0: All you need to know about Ashwini Vaishnaw, the new Railways and IT Minister

Ashwini Vaishnaw, a bureaucrat-turned-entrepreneur-turned-politician, is India's new Railways Minister. Along with that, he will head the Ministries of Communications, and Electronics and Information Technology.

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha is a former IAS officer of the 1994 batch. While he is an MBA graduate from Wharton School, Pennsylvania University, he has done his M.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

Vaishnaw worked as the District Magistrate-cum-Collector of Balasore and Cuttack districts during his service as an IAS officer. One of his major achievements during that time was to collect information on the 1999 Super Cyclone from a US Navy website. With that information, the Odisha government could save a lot of lives during the devastating cyclone, which killed at least 10,000 people in Odisha.

After his service in Odisha till 2003, he was appointed as former prime minister A B Vajpayee’s private secretary in 2004.

"A former IAS officer of the 1994 batch, he handled important responsibilities over 15 years and was particularly known for his contribution to the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) framework in infrastructure," the government note said about him.

The 51-year-old BJP leader, born in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, has also held leadership roles in global corporations like General Electric and Siemens.

Vaishnaw has also stepped into the shoes of former IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was known as the 'loudest defender' of the government.