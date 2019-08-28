Cabinet approves India-Gambia MoU in field of medicine

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and Gambia in the field of traditional systems of medicine.

The MoU was signed in Gambia on July 31 during the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind, an official statement said.

The MoU will provide a framework for cooperation between India and Gambia for the promotion of traditional systems of medicine and will mutually benefit the two countries in this field.

Activities mentioned in the agreement will boost the importance of AYUSH systems of medicine in Gambia.

As a consequence of the MoU, the exchange of experts for training of the practitioners, and scientists undertaking collaborative research in traditional systems of medicine are expected to lead to new innovations in drug development and practice of traditional medicine, the statement stated.

The Cabinet gave ex-post facto approval to the MoU.