Cabinet Reshuffle Live: Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Scindia among top leaders to take oath as ministers

Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and nine other ministers resigned from the Cabinet ahead of the major rejig exercise. With the intent to send the message of his government's avowal to strengthen the economy and infrastructure post-pandemic and reach out to women, OBCs, Dalits, and youths in a big way, the Modi government has planned the Cabinet's biggest rejig since it took charge for the second term. 43 ministers took oath as ministers during the ceremony.