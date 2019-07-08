Call CWC, aghast to see confusion in Cong: Karan Singh

"Aghast" to see the "confusion and disorientation" within the party, senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Monday said Rahul Gandhi should not have been "pressurised" to continue as party chief and suggested a mechanism that could enable the introduction of "younger people into positions of authority".

In a statement, Singh said the Congress Working Committee should meet "without delay" possibly under the chairmanship of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to decide on the future course of action.

He warned the "negative cycle" must be "reversed before it is too late" and that longer the "present uncertainty remains", the more will the workers and voters around the country be demoralised.

Recalling that he joined the Congress over half a century in 1967, he said he was "aghast to see the confusion and disorientation into which the party has fallen" since Rahul resigned on May 25.

"Instead of honouring his bold decision, a month was wasted in pleading with him to take back his resignation which, as a man of honour and integrity, he should not have been pressurised to do," Singh said.

Singh suggested an interim measure before a president is chosen through elections. The CWC could decide on an interim party president besides four working presidents or vice presidents for four regions of the country -- North, South, East and West. This, Singh believes, would "enable the introduction of younger people into positions of authority".

Six weeks have passed and there is still no alternative structure in place, Singh said pointing to the delay in taking decisions on leadership. While Rahul had announced his decision to quit, the CWC had rejected it but he remained adamant about quitting.

As the stalemate continued, he tweeted a letter on his resignation, prompting the senior leaders to jump into action.

The latest developments are seen as a war of attrition between the younger leaders and the old guard with leaders close to Rahul quitting in solidarity while the others not following suit.