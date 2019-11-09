Calm prevails in temple town of Ayodhya

The temple town of Ayodhya remained calm on a day the much-anticipated judgement on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute was pronounced by the Supreme Court in the national capital on Saturday.

The city welcomed the verdict with people expressing happiness over the apex court judgement taking care of both the Hindu and Muslim sides.

"We always wanted that a magnificent temple of Lord Ram is constructed here. It is the birthplace of Ram Lalla. But, at the same time, we also wanted that Muslims too get their mosque. After all, it’s a matter of faith and everyone must have the right to practice that which they like,” Kulbhushan Tiwari said when asked for his reaction on the apex court’s verdict.

Sandeep, who runs a tea stall near Naya Ghat, intervened to say, "It's a very good judgement as it has put to an and a long drawn dispute. Here in Ayodhya, both Hindu and Muslims live in complete harmony."

Another local who sells sweets and other items required for performing pooja at the temples here was elated because he hopes that the construction of Ram temple will give a boost to tourism in the city and bring fortunes to the people living in Ayodhya.

"It will become a major tourist destination with the construction of a magnificent temple as planned by Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. The economic activities will increase,” he said.

Before the court’s verdict came, the city appeared restive in the morning with people being quite apprehensive of the fallout of the judgement.

Multilayered security had been put in place by the state government with heavy deployment of security forces in Ayodhya.

People were allowed to travel through the main roads only while all the bylanes were barricaded by the police who allowed to pass the residents of the locality only.

As the time for the verdict came closer, the district administration began making devotees at Hanuman Gadhi and other religious sites in the locality leave the temple town.

With the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC, interior areas of the city wore a deserted look as people preferred to remain indoors.