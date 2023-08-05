Can projects get completed if ministers are contractors? asks Chandrababu Naidu

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday sought to know if projects in Andhra Pradesh will get completed if state ministers are the alleged contractors. He posed this question after giving a presentation on the poor condition of irrigation projects in the undivided Chittoor district.

“Since we have given a call for 'Yudha Bheri' on irrigation projects, the ruling YSRC has given a call for warfare to ensure blood flow in the state,” alleged Naidu in a press release.

He claimed that only 10 lakh acres of land in undivided Chittoor district is under cultivation out of a total 37 lakh acres and only four lakh acres are under irrigation. According to Naidu, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has frozen several projects during the last four years.

The TDP leader said the days of YSRC government are numbered adding that a revolt among people was evident.

Meanwhile, a group of senior TDP leaders met Governor Abdul Nazeer and submitted a letter, alleging that police had allowed ruling YSRC cadres to attack the opposition leader’s convoy at Angallu junction in Annamayya district with weapons and stones.

They alleged that YSRC cadres were acting at the behest of Mines Minister Preddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and claimed that police remained mute spectators.

The TDP leaders appealed to the Governor to initiate disciplinary action against the police, including an impartial inquiry into the incident.