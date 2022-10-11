Can response to Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra revive Congress stature?

With structured dialogue with over 500 local opinion makers, activists, and intellectuals belonging to various streams, impromptu interactions with young and old while walking and curated inclusion of local prominent citizens, Rahul Gandhi has set the tone for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the past 34 days, an exercise Congress leaders believe will bring in rich benefits to the party in the near future.

Though a section of the party is suspicious whether a broader theme of unity would work electorally and would prefer a direct mention of unemployment and price rise, leaders are happy with the response Rahul is getting on the streets – though expected in South India – as well as the yatra riling up the BJP forcing it to take notice of the Congress.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi terms Karnataka government anti-Dalit

In Karnataka, which will see Assembly election in the first half of 2023, the BJP has woken up to the challenge Congress is posing, especially after the success of the yatra, and started its own ‘Jan Sankalp Yatra’ on Tuesday. The BJP is also on an advertisement overdrive against the yatra, signaling its discomfort over the growing popularity of the Congress, which was initially not very sure about the response it would receive in the state.

A senior leader said the workers are happy and energised as the yatra indicates to them that the party is no more in slumber and something is happening. Senior leaders said Rahul’s yatra will resonate with people as they would easily identify with a leader who is on his foot and gives a message that the party is serious in the fight against the BJP.

“We feel that people are positively responding to Rahul Gandhi as the yatra has completed 905 km as of now. They see his endurance. He has already held three press conferences and speaks in public meetings every day besides his other deliberations,” a senior leader said.

The leader said Rahul made three “categorical” statements during this yatra that defines the Congress’ onward journey -- that one cannot differentiate majority and minority communalism, that he is not against corporates but monopolisation of businesses and ‘tapasya’ and suffering to understand issues.

Also Read: Bharat Jodo Yatra completes one month; Congress leaders happy with response in Karnataka

While six groups are walking with Rahul, one of the main components of the yatra is the structured dialogue Rahul is having with the civil society and intellectuals. So far, sources said, he has interacted with around 500 individuals -- activists, workers, farmers, intellectuals, teachers among others -- on specific issues in order to understand them.

In three states, sources said Rahul met activists involved with gender justice, environment, disabled rights, Dalit rights and MGNREGA workers, fisherpeople, weavers, sanitation workers, farmers, teachers, pensioners, ex-servicemen, and labourers in groups every afternoon for about an hour to understand their issues in detail. He also met with families of farmers who ended their lives as well as those who lost their family members to Covid-19.

In Tamil Nadu, small tea growers from Nilgiris wanted Rahul to speak to Chief Minister M K Stalin regarding buying their products, and distributing them via PDS, while in Kerala, those opposed to the Silver Line project wanted him to amplify its unviability. In Karnataka, farmers raised concerns about the agri sector while educationists raised questions on National Education Policy.