'Capitalist-dependant' Modi govt created 'mistrust': Lalu on farm laws repeal

Lalu Prasad congratulated farmers calling their struggle 'the longest, the most peaceful and the most democratic Satyagraha'

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Nov 19 2021, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 16:57 ist
Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Monday accused the "capitalist-dependant" Narendra Modi government of creating an atmosphere of "mistrust" with its description of agitating farmers as "terrorists and anti-national".

Prasad, who is keeping indifferent health for quite some time, congratulated farmers who had agitated for withdrawal of three contentious farm laws, calling their struggle "the longest, the most peaceful and the most democratic Satyagraha".

Read | Farm laws repeal: Why the agitation is set to continue

"The capitalist-dependant government and its ministers called farmers terrorists, Khalistani and anti-national in order to destroy the country's unity and harmony. They (the government) created an atmosphere of mistrust in majority of the working class (shramjivi) people," he wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

Also Read | CPIM-Bengal congratulates farmers, Left supporters to celebrate

Prasad's tweet came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repeal of three contentious farm laws, which had triggered an unprecedented year-long protest by the farming community at the borders of the national capital.

The politically influential Yadav community form the bulwark of RJD's vote bank in Bihar.

