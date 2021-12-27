Captain's party, BJP, SAD to jointly fight Punjab polls

Captain's party to contest Punjab polls jointly with BJP, SAD

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 27 2021, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 14:26 ist
Captain Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP, Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party will jointly contest upcoming Punjab polls, Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat said on Monday.

The former Punjab chief minister and leader of the newly floated Punjab Lok Congress, Captain, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda in Delhi.

The BJP had earlier announced that it will contest the Punjab assembly polls in alliance with Singh's party.

More to follow...

