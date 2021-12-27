Captain's party to contest Punjab polls jointly with BJP, SAD

BJP, Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party will jointly contest upcoming Punjab polls, Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat said on Monday.

The former Punjab chief minister and leader of the newly floated Punjab Lok Congress, Captain, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda in Delhi.

Met with Union HM @AmitShah, @BJP4India President @JPNadda, Punjab Incharge @gssjodhpur & Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) President Sukhdev Dhindsa to discuss details of the alliance for the upcoming assembly elections. Look forward to working together to give Punjab a stable govt. pic.twitter.com/Wfvod6CTDo — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 27, 2021

The BJP had earlier announced that it will contest the Punjab assembly polls in alliance with Singh's party.

