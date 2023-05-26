Cars accompanying Trinamool MP’s convoy attacked in WB

Several cars accompanying the convoy of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee were pelted with bricks, late evening on Friday at Garh Salboni – close to Jhargram, in south Bengal.

The attack allegedly involved agitators of Kurmi community, who have been demanding a scheduled tribe status for themselves. The attack left windscreens of the vehicles damaged.

Birbaha Hansda, a minister in the state government, was also on the route. Hansda’s car also faced the brunt. The minister said that there was politics behind the incident.

The incident occurred when Banerjee was on his way to Salboni, after completing the day’s political campaign in Jhargram.

The Kurmi agitators, according to local sources, were present on the sides of the road. While his car passed, slogans were raised. A little later bricks were thrown at the passing cars.

Banerjee is on a 60-day outreach programme, and is travelling through the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is also expected to be in the region, and is likely to join the campaign on Saturday.