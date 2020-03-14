Case against 35 persons over showing black flags to Jyotiraditya Scindia

Police on Saturday registered a case against around 35 unidentified persons in connection with the incident in which BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was shown black flags in the city, an official said.

Congress workers had waved black flags at Scindia in Kamla Park area of Bhopal, when he was on his way to the airport on Friday evening.

Around midnight on Friday, BJP workers had staged a protest at Shyamla Hills Police Station alleging that the Congress protesters not only blocked Scindia's car, but also attacked him.

During the protest led by BJP's Bhopal district unit chief, Vikas Virani, the party workers demanded registration of a case against those involved in the incident.

"A case against 30-35 unknown persons was registered under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 147 (rioting) in connection with the incident that took place on Friday evening when Scindia's motorcade was passing by the Kamla Park area," an official of Shyamala Hills Police Station said.

Terming the incident of Congress workers showing black flags to Scindia as "shocking", former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on Friday demanded action against those involved in the "attack".

In a statement, Chouhan had alleged that Scindia's vehicle was stopped and stones pelted at it in the "life- threatening attack".

"You can simply imagine the kind of situation prevailing in the state. A government that has lost the majority is engineering attacks. I strongly condemn this incident and appeal to police and administration to take swift action against those responsible for this attack on Scindia," he said.

Reacting to BJP's allegations, state Congress secretary Abdul Nafees said, "Congress workers were protesting peacefully, but the BJP is doing the politics now. The BJP also used to protest against Scindia, but they are misleading when the Congress workers peacefully waved black flags.

"The party workers were angry as Scindia has ditched the party," he said.

He also alleged that the police have registered the case against the protesters "under pressure from the BJP leaders".