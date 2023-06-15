Case against journo: Yechury echoes Kerala govt's stand

Despite the mounting criticism against the CPM government in Kerala for arraigning a woman journalist in a conspiracy case, the CPM national leadership also backed the state leadership's justification.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters on Wednesday that the party state leadership already clarified the party's stand on the matter and he had nothing more to add.

Yechury on Monday evaded questions on the matter, saying that he was unaware of it.

Party former general secretary Prakash Karat said that the case was registered on the basis of a petition filed by a leader of the Students' Federation of India (CPM's student outfit) and not by the CPM government. Hence the CPM had no role in the case..

CPM Kerala secretary M V Govindan had earlier reiterated that the channel reporter was part of the conspiracy and hence arraigned in the case. He also warned that all those who were indulging in hatching such conspiracies against the CPM government or its feeder organisations would face action and journalists should not expect any immunity.

This statement of Govindan had triggered strong reactions from media houses and forums.

Meanwhile, CPI general secretary D Raja said that the party would always stand for freedom of the press.

Asianet News chief reporter Akhila Nandakumar was made the fifth accused in a case filed by the Kochi police on the basis of a petition filed by SFI state secretary P M Arsho. Akhila first reported the allegation of Congress's student outfit Kerala Students' Union that Arsho was declared pass in post-graduate third semester exams at Maharaja's College in Kochi even as he scored zero marks. Arsho alleged that it was a conspiracy to malign him and SFI as he did not even apply for the exam. The college authorities clarified that it was a technical glitch.