Case against Kerala PCC president outcome of infight in Cong: CPM

While Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran has said that he will not resign from the state president post considering the opinion of party senior leaders, CPM alleged that the cheating case against him was the outcome of the infight in the grand old party.

Sudhakaran, who offered to quit the party state president post on Saturday after the Crime Branch arrested him in a cheating case, told reporters on Sunday that he would continue as state president as the party senior leaders and high command wanted him to do so.

Sudhakaran said that he would move legally to quash the case against him as it was baseless. He also said that he was initiating defamation case against CPM state secretary M V Govindan for raising allegations linking him with a Pocso case.

Meanwhile, former minister and CPM central committee member A K Balan said that the complainant in the cheating case against Sudhakaran had Congress links and the case was the outcome of the infight in the Congress.

The allegations that Sudhakaran was arraigned in the case as part of a conspiracy by the CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was baseless, Balan added.

Congress sources said that Sudhakaran along with Opposition leader V D Satheesan would be meeting party national leaders in Delhi this week and update them about the cases and probes against the two.

While Sudhakaran was arraigned as second accused in a cheating case involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, a vigilance probe was ordered by the state government against the Opposition leader recently in connection with allegations of collecting foreign funds without proper permissions for a 'Punarjani' scheme initiated by Satheesan at his constituency Paravur in Ernakulam district to reconstruct houses for those who lost their homes in the 2018 floods.

Sudhakaran was arrested by the Crime Branch on Friday and released on bail.