CBI seeks 5-day custodial interrogation of Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram, arrested by the CBI, was produced before a Delhi Court on Thursday in the INX Media corruption case and the agency has sought his 5-day custodial interrogation to unearth the "larger conspiracy".

INX Media case Live Updates | P Chidambaram is presented in Court, hearing starts

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing CBI in the case, argued that Chidambaram entered into a criminal conspiracy with others in the scam.

Chidambaram was arrested after issuance of non-bailable warrant against him.

"He is not cooperating in the investigation," Mehta said, adding that he has been evasive in replies and grave offence was committed.

The hearing is taking place before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

Mehta said it is a serious and monumental case of money laundering.

He said Chidambaram's custodial interrogation was necessary to unearth the "quid pro quo and larger conspiracy" and he is required to be confronted with documents.

Mehta placed the Delhi High Court's judgement dismissing Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea and also referred to the observations made in it.

He said the charge sheet has not been filed in the case yet and it is at pre-charge sheet stage, therefore, "we need material which Chidambaram is holding".

"Effective investigation is possible only in custodial interrogation," he argued.

Mehta contended that serious, active and informed role of the accused is made out and money trail is made out and has to be probed.

Chidambaram's custodial interrogation required to get answer of certain questions for effective probe, he said.

Soon after entering the courtroom, 73-year-old Chidambaram was seen having discussion with his party leaders and senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vivek Tankha.

Chidambaram's family members, including his wife Nalini and son Karti, are also in the courtroom along with other senior advocates including Dayan Krishnan.

Heavy security arrangement has been done outside the courtroom.

He was arrested late Wednesday night from his Jor Bagh residence.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018.