CBI summons many TMC leaders in Narada case

CBI has summoned several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including several Ministers in relation to the Narada sting operation case. Sources in the Central agency revealed that senior TMC leader and Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee, former TMC minister and now BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee and MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar have been summoned.

“They have been summoned for collection of voice samples which is required for determining the authenticity of the sting operation videos,” a senior CBI official said.

He added that CBI has sought permission from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to prosecute Dastidar along with two other TMC MPs Prasun Banerjee and Saugata Roy.

The Central agency had recently questioned BJP leader Mukul Roy and TMC MP K D Singh in relation to the Narada sting operation case.

The video footage which surfaced ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections became a major poll issue. However, TMC was able to shrug off its after-effects and return to power with a massive mandate.