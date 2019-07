The death of Cafe Coffee Day owner V G Siddharth was raised in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Follow live updates here

Congress MP Manish Tewari drew the attention of the House to the purported letter by the deceased businessman alleging that he had been harassed by the tax authorities.

Speaker Om Birla, however, interrupted the Congress MP, pointing it out that the investigation was on and the authenticity of the letter had not yet been ascertained.