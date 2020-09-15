Censor content on OTT platforms like Netfix, Amazon under CBFC: K C Ramamurthy

Karnataka BJP Rajya Sabha Member K C Ramamurthy on Tuesday urged the Centre that content displayed on online streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime should be censored under the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, he said due to no regulation on contents of online streaming platforms, they were showing adult, sexist, explicit, erotic and violent content. "Sometimes not so good language, and at times anti-national ideology is also shown," he said.

"There are many such platforms, right from Netflix, Amazon, Eros Now, Hotstar to Disney, etc., and the numbers keep increasing, and every platform is crossing 'Lakshman Rekha' of entertainment. The content is streamed without licence or certification," he said.

"The Department of Information and Broadcasting has been very sensitive for airing any content which is not in accordance with the regulations. But for the platforms using OTT, there is no such strict regulation. Because of this, people, mostly youngsters, fall prey to them and all restricted adult content has made entry into the four walls of the house," he said.

"Though some streaming platforms claimed they were self-regulating, it is a big farce because content shows how hollow this claim is," he said.

The government should make it mandatory for all over the top platforms to take licence or certificate for the content they are showing so that people will get 'real good entertainment', he said.