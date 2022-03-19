Centre achieved 'decisive control over terrorism' in J&K after abrogation of Article 370, says Amit Shah

'Centre achieved decisive control over terror in J&K'

He said J&K has managed to attract over Rs 33,000 crore investment while democracy has been taken to the grassroots level

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 19 2022, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 13:52 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 83rd CRPF day parade at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo

Terming “decisive control over terrorism” after the revocation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir as the Centre's “biggest achievement”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday said democracy has been taken to grassroots level in the Union Territory (UT).

“The biggest achievement of the Centre post abrogation of Article in J&K is that for the first time we have a decisive control over terrorism,” Shah, who is on a two day visit to J&K, said while addressing the CRPF’s 83rd Raising Day in Jammu.

He said J&K government has successfully managed to attract over Rs 33,000 crore investment while democracy has been taken to the grassroots level in the UT. “Today, democracy is flourishing across J&K as we have a sarpanch and panchs in every village. Highways are being upgraded and all modern means are being employed to uplift the J&K,” the Home Minister said.

While praising CRPF, he said that be it maintaining law and order, fighting militancy in J&K or eliminating Naxalites, the force has maintained its tag of being the country's best police force. “The great sacrifices made by CRPF men in line of duty will be written with golden hearts and the families of martyrs will never be left alone,” Shah said.

The Home Minister also conducted a security review of Jammu and Kashmir with heads of paramilitary forces, Police, and security agencies in Jammu, with the focus on taking the fight to the militants on both sides of Pir Panjal, officials said.

“Shah was also briefed on terror activities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the number of infiltrators at the launch pads planning to cross the heavily patrolled Line of Control (LoC) with the melting of snows on high mountain passes,” they said.

The visit of the Home Minister comes close on the heels of recent killings of panchayat members and security personnel in Kashmir. At the same time, there has been no let up in the killings of militants.

Amit Shah
Article 370
Jammu and Kashmir
Terrorism
CRPF
