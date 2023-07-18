Centre calls all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session

Centre all-party meet on July 19 ahead of Monsoon Session

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  Jul 18 2023, 15:30 ist
  updated: Jul 19 2023, 00:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

To discuss issues related to Monsoon Session, the government has convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday (July 19). 

It's a customary get-together on the eve of a Monsoon Session as various parties put across their issues at the meeting attended by senior government Ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also participated in many such meetings. 

Also Read | Modi govt plans 21 new Bills during Parliament’s Monsoon Session

A similar all-party meeting called on Tuesday by Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar has been deferred due to the non-availability of leaders of many parties. While Opposition parties are holding a meeting in Bengaluru, the ruling National Democratic Alliance is meeting in the national capital.

The Parliament session is scheduled to start on July 20. The session is expected to be stormy as Opposition parties were trying to corner the government over the Manipur crisis besides the issues of price rise and alleged misuse of probe agencies.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with some of his Cabinet colleagues. Commerce Piyush Goyal, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi attended the meeting. 

