Centre arm-twisting states on GST compensation: Congress

Congress on Thursday accused the Modi government of arm-twisting the states over GST compensation payouts, accusing it of thrusting a solution on state governments and forcing them to borrow from the RBI.

“The Centre is arm-twisting the state governments by saying that accept the solution presented by us or forego the GST compensation,” Chhattisgarh Finance Minister T S Singh Deo told reporters.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who participated in the GST Council Meeting, said he was aghast at the Centre’s claim that it was not legally bound to compensate the state governments in case of a shortfall in indirect tax revenues.

“The government of India is duty bound to pay compensation. At least, it should honour the assurance given by the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to the state governments on compensation payouts,” Narayanasamy said.

Reacting to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s proposal that the states should borrow to make for the losses on account of non-payment of GST compensation, Congress representatives at the meeting said a solution should not be “forced” on them.

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal sought activation of the disputes resolution mechanism in the Council as provided for in Article 279 of the Constitution.

“The Centre should not force solutions on states. We need to activate the dispute resolution mechanism in the GST Council, so that states have legal recourse to what they do not agree upon,” Badal said.

Badal said the GST Council Meeting did not take place in a very cordial atmosphere as there was a trust deficit between the Centre and the states.