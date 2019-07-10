Centre bans Pak backed 'Sikhs for Justice'

The Union Government has banned the controversial Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) as an unlawful association.

Border state Punjab has claimed SJF’s role in unleashing a wave of terror in Punjab in recent years demanding that the organisation be treated as a terrorist outfit.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said the Centre’s decision to ban SFJ is the first step towards protecting the nation from what he said was the ‘anti-India secessionist designs of the ISI-backed organisation’.