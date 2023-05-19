Centre brings ordinance to overturn SC order on Delhi

Centre brings ordinance to overturn SC order on Delhi

This is a developing story

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 19 2023, 23:08 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 23:20 ist
Arvind Kejriwal, VK Saxena. Credit: DH Photo

Amid the tussle between the AAP government and Delhi L-G, the Centre has brought an ordinance to overturn the Supreme Court order on control of services in the capital.

The Delhi government and the lieutenant governor locked horns on Friday over the Supreme Court verdict on services matters, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging a "conspiracy" to overturn the ruling and LG V K Saxena accusing the AAP dispensation of disregarding rules and procedure.

 

Amid the escalating row over the transfer of Services Secretary Ashish More, Kejriwal and his ministers met the lieutenant governor separately Friday evening.

After his meeting with Saxena, the chief minister said the transfer of the services secretary is necessary to carry out further administrative changes.

(With PTI inputs)

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AAP
Delhi
Indian Politics
Supreme Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

Humans have been kissing for at least 4,500 yrs: Study

Humans have been kissing for at least 4,500 yrs: Study

Key takeaways from RBI's move to withdraw Rs 2000 notes

Key takeaways from RBI's move to withdraw Rs 2000 notes

Big B shares cryptic post about getting 'arrested'

Big B shares cryptic post about getting 'arrested'

Record $32.8 million paid for giant spider sculpture

Record $32.8 million paid for giant spider sculpture

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

 