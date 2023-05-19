Centre brings ordinance to overturn SC order on Delhi

Amid the tussle between the AAP government and Delhi L-G, the Centre has brought an ordinance to overturn the Supreme Court order on control of services in the capital.

The Delhi government and the lieutenant governor locked horns on Friday over the Supreme Court verdict on services matters, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging a "conspiracy" to overturn the ruling and LG V K Saxena accusing the AAP dispensation of disregarding rules and procedure.

Amid the escalating row over the transfer of Services Secretary Ashish More, Kejriwal and his ministers met the lieutenant governor separately Friday evening.

After his meeting with Saxena, the chief minister said the transfer of the services secretary is necessary to carry out further administrative changes.

