Centre clears Bill to replace Delhi ordinance for control over services

Setting stage for its introduction in Parliament, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a Bill to replace the contentious ordinance that took away Delhi government's control over its bureaucrats.

The Cabinet decision comes at a time when the Opposition is up in arms against the Narendra Modi government over the ordinance, which it has described it as "anti-federal".

With this, the government can now bring the Bill in Parliament and get it passed. If the Bill is not passed, the ordinance will lapse and the government will have to reissue it after the Parliament session.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill is "being brought as a result of the pronouncement of the order of Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court (dated 11 May 2023) in which the Legislative and Executive power over 'Services' shall vest with" the Delhi government, according to a Parliament bulletin.

"The conclusions drawn in Constitution Bench pronouncement pose certain challenges to the smooth administration of GNCTD (Delhi government) which need to be addressed through appropriate legal interventions," the bulletin said.

The Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee has allocated three hours for discussing a statutory motion opposing the ordinance and passage of the Bill, despite the Opposition objecting to its inclusion in the list of business and its MPs had walked out of the panel meeting in protest.

While the numbers are stacked in favour of the BJP in Lok Sabha, the Opposition hopes for a miracle in Rajya Sabha where the ruling side and its opponents are in a neck-and-neck race. The stand taken by the YSR Congress and BJD is likely to determine the fate of the Bill.

At present, the BJP and its supporters have 112 MPs on its side while the Opposition has 104 MPs after the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh. YSR Congress and BJD have nine MPs each and if they join the Opposition camp, the Bill will be defeated. However, a walkout would help the BJP even if they do not vote in favour.