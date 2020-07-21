Centre conspiring to topple West Bengal government: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP government at the Centre of conspiring to topple her government by using the Central agencies and money power.

Addressing a virtual Martyr’s Day rally, the TMC supremo said that she will not tolerate such conspiracies.

“BJP government at the Centre is conspiring to topple the West Bengal government using agencies and money power...If you (BJP) think you can capture Bengal using Central agencies then that’s not going to happen. I will not tolerate the conspiracy to topple the West Bengal government,” said Banerjee.

She further alleged that BJP has used money power to topple governments in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, and were trying to do the same in Rajasthan and West Bengal.

Mamata dubbed BJP as an “outsider” to Bengal and said that the saffron party needs to clearly know that outsiders will never run the state.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujarat origin without directly mentioning him she asked why should Gujarat rule all the other states and accused BJP of trying to impose an “one nation, one party system.”

“Remember, Gujarat will not run Bengal, Bengal will run itself...I appeal to my party workers to take revenge against BJP on May 21 next year by ensuring that BJP candidates lose their deposits (in the 2021 Assembly elections) and prove that outsiders cannot run Bengal,” said Mamata.

The TMC supremo made it clear that she will not hesitate to use the issues of NRC and NPR against BJP in the 2021 Assembly elections. She said that BJP should not think that since the Covid-19 pandemic is going on people will forget about these issues.

“We have not forgotten the fight against NPR and NRC. Don’t think we will forget about NPR and NRC just because the Covid-19 pandemic is going on,” said Mamata.

She dubbed BJP as an “insignificant party” which tries to buy votes and wipe out regional parties in states. She also accused the saffron party of turning elections into a “dirty game.”