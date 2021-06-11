Centre, Delhi government at loggerheads over ration initiative

The Centre and the Delhi government were at loggerheads yet again over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plans to provide highly subsidised rations at the doorstep of the poor.

The fresh stand-off came after Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal asked Kejriwal to reconsider the proposal contending that the Centre’s approval was not sought to change the method of distribution of subsided food grains under the National Food Security Act.

As Kejriwal targeted the Modi government for “blocking” the scheme of the Delhi government that proposes to deliver four kg flour and one kg cleaned rice at the doorstep of the poor.

Law Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Kejriwal of violating the National Food Security Act, which entails the delivery of food grains through fair price shops.

“Doorstep ration delivery might look good on the face of it but it is a big scam and a fraud on the people of Delhi,” Prasad said accusing Kejriwal of creating roadblocks in the implementation of the NFSA.

Prasad said the Delhi Chief Minister was free to launch a separate scheme for home delivery of rations over and above the NFSA, which is fully funded by the Centre.

“Delhi government could not provide medicines and oxygen to the people at home and now it is talking of delivering grains at home,” the senior BJP leader said.

Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal also accused Kejriwal of failing to implement the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme and denying migrant labourers their right to avail the entitled quantity of subsided food grains from fair price shops.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit out at the Modi government accusing it of abusing a few state governments instead of supporting them.

“People elected Bharatiya Janata Party and not Bharatiya Jhagda Party. They should work with state governments,” Sisodia said.