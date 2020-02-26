'Centre, Delhi govt must conduct inquiry into violence'

Centre, Delhi governments should conduct high-level inquiry into violence: Mayawati

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 26 2020, 14:28pm ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2020, 14:30pm ist
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. (PTI Photo)

BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday condemned the violent clashes in Delhi and demanded a high-level inquiry into it.

"The loss of life and property in some areas of Delhi in incidents of violence, disturbance, and arson in the past few days is very sad and very condemnable. The Central and Delhi governments should take it seriously and get a high-level inquiry conducted into it and take strict action against all the culprits and those who were negligent. This is the demand of the BSP," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The comments come in the backdrop of the communal violence over the amended citizenship law over the past few days in the national capital where the death toll on Wednesday went up to 20.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mayawati
BSP
Delhi
Citizenship Act
Comments (+)
 