Centre forms GoM on novel coronavirus as the third case is detected in Kerala

The Centre on Monday formed a high-level Group of Ministers to monitor and evaluate the preparedness for the novel-coronavirus infection as the third confirmed case was reported from Kerala.

The panel comprises of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of State for Home G Krishan Reddy, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubeu and Shipping Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya.

In its first meeting, the GoM was given a presentation on the status of how India was battling the novel coronavirus (2019-n-Cov) threats. The ministers were also appraised about the three cases from Kerala.

Besides, P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister also reviewed the situation relating to the novel coronavirus and the arrangements made for the 600 plus evacuees at the Army and ITBP camps. National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister P K Sinha, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and secretaries of relevant ministries were also present at the review.

Meanwhile, five Wuhan-returned individuals staying at the Army camp at Manesar displayed symptoms of cough and cold. They have been moved to the Base Hospital at the Army Cantonment for better observation. The samples have been sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi for testing.