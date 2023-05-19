Centre issues ordinance on transfer, posting of Group A officers in Delhi

The Centre on Friday promulgated an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

The ordinance comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in the national capital to the Delhi government.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the Centre was planning to bring an ordinance to overturn the apex court verdict.

The ordinance states that "there shall be an authority to be known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority to exercise the powers conferred on, and discharge the functions assigned to it".

The authority shall comprise the chief minister of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi as its chairperson, along with the chief secretary and the principal home secretary, who shall be the member secretary to the authority.

"All matters required to be decided by the authority shall be decided by majority of votes of the members present and voting. All recommendations of the authority shall be authenticated by the member secretary," it said.

The National Capital Civil Service Authority shall meet at such time and place as the member secretary may decide with approval of the chairperson of the authority, as and when required, the ordinance said.

"The central government, in consultation with the authority, shall determine the nature and the categories of officers and other employees required to assist the authority in the discharge of its functions and provide the authority with such officers and employees, as it may deem fit....

"Notwithstanding anything contained in any law for the time being in force, the National Capital Civil Service Authority shall have the responsibility to recommend the transfers and postings of all the Group 'A' officers and officers of DANICS serving in the affairs of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi but not officers serving in connection with any subject matter," it read.

A Supreme Court order on May 11 put the control of bureaucrats working with the Delhi government, excluding those related to police, public order and land, under the elected government.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Atishi, reacting to the Centre's ordinance promulgating SC order on services, issued a statement saying: "The Centre's ordinance is a clear cut case of contempt of court. The Modi government has gone against the unanimous decision of the Supreme Court's constitution bench. The SC had directed that the elected government be given powers to take decisions independently, as per its will, as per the principles of democracy. But the Centre's ordinance is a reflection of the Modi government being a graceless loser.

She further added that the Centre's sole motive to bring this ordinance is to "snatch powers" from the Kejriwal government. "The Modi Government has made it clear that it does not care for the people's mandate, or for the directive of the apex court, and it will bypass the elected government of Delhi. It is clear that the Modi Government fears CM Arvind Kejriwal. We vehemently condemn this cowardly act of the Centre," she said.

Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, too, slammed the Centre's move. "The Centre's ordinance reeks of malice. This is a case of fraud, cheating, and deceit does not suit the Central Government. The Centre has not only cheated with the Delhi Government & people of Delhi but also with the Supreme Court's constitution bench and the Constitution of India," he said.

"The people of Delhi elected CM Arvind Kejriwal to power thrice with a landslide mandate. But the Centre, in its lust for power, is disrespecting such a huge mandate to puppeteer the bureaucracy of Delhi."

"The Centre has snatched away the elected CM's powers and placed them in the hands of the selected LG. This ordinance is an attempt to not only unjustifiably empower the LG to do transfer posting against the will of the government but also impede upon the ongoing works of the government," he added, in a statement.

(With DH inputs.)