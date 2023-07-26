Centre passes three Bills amid I.N.D.I.A's Rajya Sabha walkout

Ruling BJP on Tuesday passed three Bills in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha amid Opposition protest over Manipur even as I.N.D.I.A parties walked out of the Upper House claiming that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's mic was switched off while he was raising the violence in the north-eastern state.

An attempt by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla by calling an all-party meeting to resolve the deadlock in Parliament also did not work even as Home Minister Amit Shah wrote to Kharge and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, appealing to them for their invaluable cooperation in the discussion of the Manipur issue.

Shah said in his letter that the government is ready to discuss the issue of Manipur and sought cooperation from all the parties, rising above party lines.

Two Bills were passed in Lok Sabha -- The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill and The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill -- and one in Rajya Sabha -- The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill to include Dhanuhar, Dhanuwar, Kisan, Saunra, Saonra and Binjhia communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

Both Houses witnessed intense protest by the Opposition demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on Manipur violence followed by an immediate discussion.

Contrary to previous days, the government went ahead with Question Hour and legislative business amid din in both the Houses.

Rajya Sabha witnessed a walkout soon after Kharge raised the Manipur issue while announcing that he supports the Bill to include certain communities in the list of STs. Kharge said the Prime Minister should come to the House and speak on Manipur, raising objections from the treasury benches.

Kharge was not allowed to speak further with the Opposition alleging that his mic was switched off and not allowed to complete his point.

"In the Rajya Sabha this afternoon, BJP MPs prevented...Kharge-ji from speaking and raising INDIA's demand for PM's statement in the House on Manipur and a discussion thereafter. Repeated obstruction at the instigation of none other than the Leader of the House himself and the insistence to pass Bills in the din led to a walkout by all INDIA MPs for the rest of the day," Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha Leader of House Piyush Goyal and Kharge entered into a war of words over the Manipur debate. Kharge said 50 MPs have given notice to discuss Manipur immediately but the Prime Minister is running away from debate, prompting Goyal to say that atrocities on women in opposition-ruled states will also be discussed in the House.

"The home minister is ready for that... he would do 'doodh ka doodh' and 'paani ka paani' (differentiate between truth and lies), " Goyal said.