Centre putting pressure on Chhattisgarh Cong leaders through probe agencies, says Priyanka; slams Modi govt over Adani

Such raids were an attack on the people of Chhattisgarh and their rights, she said at a rally in Jora village to mark the conclusion of the 85th plenary session of the Congress here. She said the Narendra Modi government was ignoring the voices of the poor while listening to only its "industrialist friends".
Read | History is being repeated: Rahul likens Adani Group to East India Company
"Farmers in the country are earning Rs 27 per day but a friend of the PM is making Rs 1,600 crore per day. Youths are jobless but airports, ports, railways and PSUs are being handed over to Gautam Adani," she said.
Thousands of people had assembled from across the state at the massive ground which served as the rally venue.
The Congress leader had arrived in Raipur on Saturday morning to attend the party's three-day 85th plenary session and was welcomed at the time with 6000 kilograms of roses being placed along a 2-kilometre stretch of the capital.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'
Zeenat Aman brings up B-Town pay gap in Insta post
Ekta Kapoor backs Akshay Kumar after 'Selfiee' debacle
Kareena Kapoor's look test for '3 Idiots' revealed
Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM
Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves
Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles
The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon