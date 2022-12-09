Centre should intervene in Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: U T Khader

Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly U T Khader has urged the Central government to intervene in the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row and direct the Maharashtra government not to interfere in the border issues. The silence of the Centre on the issue is a betrayal of the Kannadigas.

Before the row worsens, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should issue a bold statement against the move of the Maharashtra government to instil confidence in the people of border villages. The Congress will support the state government if they take any decision in favour of the Kannadigas. When the local elections in Maharashtra are nearing, the BJP is unnecessarily raking up the border issue for political gain, he told media persons in Mangaluru.

He said the report Mahajan Commission set up to look into the row has not been discussed in the Parliament. Before it was discussed in the Parliament, the Maharashtra government had approached the Supreme Court to look into the matter. However, the matter has been pending in court. Inspite of it, the Maharashtra government has raked up the border row issue and appointed ministers to coordinate with the legal team regarding the court case on the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, he alleged.

Khader said that vehicles and properties have been damaged on the border. He asked why the CM failed to take strict action against them.

Strict action demanded

To a query on the increase in the incidents of moral policing in the district, Khader accused the state government of handing over administration to communal forces. Hence, there has been an increase in 'immoral goondaism' in the district. “Whenever such incidents have occurred in the district, I have urged the Home Minister and the police to take stern action against those involved in such acts. When the government listens to rowdies, how will the police be able to check such moral policing?" He asked.

"It is rowdies involved in moral policing who decide on the transfer of officials. There is a need for strict law to check such incidents of moral policing. We did not allow such forces to thrive when the Congress was in power. The MLAs lack will power and the government too lacks interest in it. As a result, people too are losing faith in the department. Those involved in moral policing do not have fear of the police. The police are silent on it,” he alleged.