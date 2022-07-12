Centre to tap capital markets to fund road projects: Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the government will raise funds from capital markets for road projects. The minister further said despite fears of global recession, there is no problem in funding infrastructure sector projects.

"Now I am going to the capital market. I don't have financial resources problems. But, I don't want to use the finances of rich people. I am going to share market, and there I am going to take investments from small people -- Rs 1 lakh, Rs 2 lakh, where I am giving them a guaranteed return of 8 per cent," Gadkari said while addressing an event here.

Thus, I will get tremendous money from the market, he added.

The minister said the construction equipment industry's size is Rs 50,000 crore, but due to the rise in crude oil prices, the sector is facing a problem.

"Because of high diesel prices, we are facing an economic viable problem...as early as, get rid of diesel, it is a hazardous fuel," he urged the construction equipment manufacturers.

The minister pointed out that the government's policy is to encourage alternative fuels like methanol, ethanol and green hydrogen.

Noting that electric mobility is the future, he said the market share of Indian automobile companies has increased and the share of foreign automobile companies has decreased because some Indian firms have started making electric vehicles.

Pointing out that despite having sufficient coal reserves, India is importing coal, Gadkari said the government has decided to privatise 60 coal mines to increase productivity.

Asked whether the elevated crude price will be a threat to NHAI's capex funds as it may increase the chances of cess reduction on petrol this fiscal, Gadkari said, "The finance ministry will look into it".

A large chunk of the budget outlay for NHAI is estimated to come from the central road and infrastructure fund (CRIF) into which petrol and diesel cess flows.

Gadkari also said that without economic viability technology is not useful and asked construction equipment manufacturers to concentrate on fuel efficiency.

The minister also emphasised skilled manpower, appropriate training and road safety for long-term planning.

The construction equipment industry is giving strength to the Indian economy, he added.