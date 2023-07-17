Centre trying to break parties: Kejriwal on TN ED raids

Centre trying to break parties and scare everyone, says Kejriwal on ED raids on premises of DMK leader Ponmudy

ED on July 17 conducted raids at multiple premises of Ponmudy and his son in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2023, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 16:25 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned the raid at multiple premises of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Education Minister K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani Pon by the ED, alleging that the Centre is trying to break parties and scare everyone.

Also Read: ED searches DMK minister Ponmudy’s premises

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at multiple premises of Ponmudy and his son in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining.

"We strongly condemn ED raids on TN Education minister now. They are trying to break parties and scare everyone with ED," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

"But for ED, NDA would be left with no partners and many leaders in BJP would have also left," Kejriwal said, adding, “You cannot scare or control a great nation like India through ED."

