Centre uses meet on Sri Lanka to caution against ‘revri culture’

The government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Centre on Tuesday used an all-party meeting on the situation in Sri Lanka to underline the importance of exercising fiscal prudence and to caution, the states against indulging in the practice of distributing freebies or the “revri culture” as Prime Minister Narendra Modi described recently.

The representatives of the opposition parties, including the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), raised objections when the officials of the Ministry of Finance made presentations on the financial health of some states, particularly the budgeted and non-budgeted borrowings by some state governments.

The government, however, later justified using the all-party meeting on the economic crisis in Sri Lanka for highlighting the financial situation in the state and for underlining the importance of practicing fiscal prudence.

The TRS, TMC and the DMK are in power in Telangana, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu respectively.

The YSR Congress Party, which is in power in Andhra Pradesh and has often been friendly to the Modi Government at the Centre, also expressed its displeasure over the move by the Ministry of Finance to use the forum to preach fiscal prudence to the State Governments.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi briefed the representatives of all political parties on the situation in Sri Lanka. He later told journalists that the lessons India should learn from the economic crisis in the neighbouring island nation was very important and included the importance of practicing fiscal prudence and responsible governance as well as the importance of avoiding a culture of freebies.

The government apparently sought to cite the economic crisis in Sri Lanka to caution the state governments in India, particularly the ones ruled by the opposition parties, against resorting to distributing freebies and thus jeopardizing the fiscal health of the states in order to win elections.

The prime minister himself recently cautioned against the practice of distributing freebies to win elections. He termed it “revri (sweet) culture” while addressing a rally at the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway in Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh.