Centre's 'etiquette of flying' on reclining plane seats' debate

Amid a furious debate on should travellers recline their airplane seats, the Modi government has come out with an advisory on “etiquette of flying”.

“A little bit of basic good manners and respect are always worth a thumbs up. Your seat is not a sleeper berth. Don't be inconsiderate of other people's space,” Civil Aviation Ministry took to Twitter give lessons on “etiquette of flying”.

The advisory came as internet users were divided sharply over a video posted by a woman showing a passenger seated behind her punching at her reclined airline seat, in an apparent expression of discomfort.

“With the limited space you have, if you must recline, do it carefully. Always think about the people around you because no one wants your head in their laps,” the ministry advisory said, clearly weighing in favour of the passengers facing the brunt of recline seats.

Earlier, the ministry had also urged travelers to be considerate of the cabin storage space.

“Don’t be a binhog, be a responsible traveller and travel smart,” the ministry wrote on the micro-blogging site.

“Bag – know what you are allowed and don't be a binhog. Read the ticket rules carefully, and make sure you know what you are allowed to bring,” it said.

The internet was divided on the right to recline and the need for more leg room between airline seats.

Many a Twitterati insisted that recliner seats were meant to be reclined, while others favoured doing so only if necessary.