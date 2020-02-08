Centre's Kashmir outreach: 'Their leaders get new key'

Centre's Kashmir outreach: 'Their leaders a get new key'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 08 2020, 07:09am ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2020, 07:09am ist
DH Cartoon by Sajith Kumar

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, besides two political stalwarts from NC and its arch-rival PDP, were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) by the administration on Thursday, officials said here.

Read more

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Cartoon
BJP
Kashmir
Omar Abdullah
Mehbooba Mufti
Jammu and Kashmir
People's Democratic Party
Comments (+)
 