Central panel to study ancient culture kicks off row

Centre's panel to study ancient Indian culture kicks off row

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 17 2020, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 21:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

A government panel to study the origin and evolution of Indian culture has triggered a political row for alleged lack of diversity in representation.

The 16-member panel has leading archaeologists, linguists, anthropologists and historians, including K N Dikshit, Chairman, Indian Archaeological Society and B R Mani, former Director-General, National Museums, as members.

“A committee has been set up for conducting a holistic study of origin and evolution of Indian culture since 12,000 years before present and its interface with other cultures of the world,” Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel told the Lok Sabha.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy objected to the composition of the committee contending that it did not have any representation from south India who would know about Dravidian culture and called for its reconstitution.

“There are doubts about the objectiveness of the proposed study as the committee is full of those who appear to be having prejudices over culture, history and heritage besides being fully occupied by north Indians. There is a dire need to reconstitute the study committee,” he said.

DMK leader Kanimozhi took exception to the absence of Dalits and minorities on the committee.

“Shouldn’t Dalits and minorities talk about Indian culture? Or are they ineligible,” Kanimozhi said.

“Is it possible to conduct a fair and unbiased study of Karnataka’s culture and heritage without having Kannadiga representatives in the committee? How can we think of studying the history and culture of the entire country by keeping South Indians out,” Kumaraswamy said.

The former chief minister also objected to the absence of a woman representative on the committee.

“This committee constituted by the Govt of India to study Indian Culture is proof if its bigoted, casteist, patriarchal nature. Culture is where the most damage is being done. We are ignoring it at our own peril,” Carnatic vocalist T M Krishna said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Culture
DMK
Congress
BJP
H D Kumaraswamy
Kanimozhi

What's Brewing

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Indian cities drop in Global Smart City Index

Indian cities drop in Global Smart City Index

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

 