Centre's panel to study ancient Indian culture kicks off row

A government panel to study the origin and evolution of Indian culture has triggered a political row for alleged lack of diversity in representation.

The 16-member panel has leading archaeologists, linguists, anthropologists and historians, including K N Dikshit, Chairman, Indian Archaeological Society and B R Mani, former Director-General, National Museums, as members.

“A committee has been set up for conducting a holistic study of origin and evolution of Indian culture since 12,000 years before present and its interface with other cultures of the world,” Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel told the Lok Sabha.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy objected to the composition of the committee contending that it did not have any representation from south India who would know about Dravidian culture and called for its reconstitution.

“There are doubts about the objectiveness of the proposed study as the committee is full of those who appear to be having prejudices over culture, history and heritage besides being fully occupied by north Indians. There is a dire need to reconstitute the study committee,” he said.

DMK leader Kanimozhi took exception to the absence of Dalits and minorities on the committee.

“Shouldn’t Dalits and minorities talk about Indian culture? Or are they ineligible,” Kanimozhi said.

“Is it possible to conduct a fair and unbiased study of Karnataka’s culture and heritage without having Kannadiga representatives in the committee? How can we think of studying the history and culture of the entire country by keeping South Indians out,” Kumaraswamy said.

The former chief minister also objected to the absence of a woman representative on the committee.

“This committee constituted by the Govt of India to study Indian Culture is proof if its bigoted, casteist, patriarchal nature. Culture is where the most damage is being done. We are ignoring it at our own peril,” Carnatic vocalist T M Krishna said.