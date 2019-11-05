Check Lavasa's influence in PSUs as Power min: Govt

The government has asked 11 PSUs to check their records and look for any exercise of "undue influence" by Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa during his tenure in the Power Ministry from 2009 to 2013, according to a report by Indian Express.

The move comes after allegations were made against Lavasa for misusing his powers during his tenure as the Power Minister.

"It has been alleged that Shri Ashok Lavasa, IAS during his tenure in the Ministry of Power from September 2009 to December 2013 as JS/Additional Secretary/Special Secretary used his official position to exercise undue influence to benefit few companies/associate companies," read the confidential communication dated August 29 sent to PSUs.

The Power Ministry has also mentioned a list of 14 companies engaged in power and renewable energy sectors where the Election Commissioner’s wife Novel Lavasa served as Director.

It has also issued a list of 135 projects awarded by various PSUs and state governments to companies of the A2Z Group, with details of payments to the tune of Rs 45.8 lakh received by Novel Lavasa. According to the report, there is another list of 13 large projects given by various state governments to A2Z Waste Management Limited between 2009-2011 when Ashok Lavasa was posted in the Power Ministry.

The chief vigilance officers (CVOs) have been asked to verify their records for "any evidence regarding involvement in any decision making concerning or exercise of influence, in any form exercised by Shri Ashok Lavasa in securing any benefits to these companies/ associated companies for eg in the form of award of contracts/arbitration awards; placing of supply/commercial orders; entering into MoUs/commercial agreement and other financial accruals etc."

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) are among the 11 PSUs which have received such communication.