Putting all speculations to rest, BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday categorically reiterated that the ensuing Bihar Assembly elections in 2020 will be contested under the leadership of JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar.

“Our relationship with the JD(U) is intact. And no misinformation campaign can drive a wedge between the two alliance partners in the state,” said Shah, while addressing a BJP rally in the favour of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Vaishali.

Read more