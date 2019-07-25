Chhagan Bhujbal denies joining Shiv Sena

Senior NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday denied any plans to join Shiv Sena.

"These speculations are factually incorrect," Bhujbal said reacting to reports that he was set to join Shiv Sena on July 27 after the entry of Sachin Ahir.

"I do not know how my name surfaced... since we are from the same neighbourhood perhaps my name was taken along with Sachin Ahir... but there is no truth in it," he said.

Bhujbal started his political career with the Shiv Sena and in 1991 defected to Congress. In 1999, when Sharad Pawar founded NCP, he joined it. He has served as deputy chief minister in erstwhile Democratic Front government and held portfolios like home, tourism.

He is also the founder of Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, a platform for OBC community.