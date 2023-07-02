Baghel's 'autorickshaw' jibe after Ajit Pawar switch

Chhattisgarh CM ridicules Maha govt with 'autorickshaw' comment after Ajit Pawar is inducted

Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister in the neighbouring state during the day

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Jul 02 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 22:33 ist
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Credit: PTI Photo

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said the split in the Nationalist Congress Party and Ajit Pawar joining the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government had made it a "three-wheel" autorickshaw from a "double engine" dispensation.

Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister in the neighbouring state during the day while eight of his NCP colleagues were made ministers in the Shinde government.

Also Read | JD(U) blames BJP for NCP split, claims it will have no impact on Opposition unity

Asserting there would be further upheavals in the Maharashtra government, Baghel said, "I saw Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar sitting side by side and smiling, while CM Shinde, sitting on the other side of governor, seemed disappointed."

"Last time, a split was engineered of the Shiv Sena and this time it is of the NCP. Earlier, there was a double engine government and now it is a three wheel autorickshaw," he said sarcastically.Baghel also said NCP chief Sharad Pawar had not "opened his cards"."More upheavals will take place. People do not like such developments and its impact will be seen in the future," the Chhattisgarh CM claimed.

