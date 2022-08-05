Chhattisgarh Congress chief sends Tricolour to Bhagwat, asks him to unfurl it at RSS' Nagpur HQ

Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) president Mohan Markam on Friday sent the Tricolour to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and urged him to hoist it at the outfit's headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

A Congress statement said Markam has sent the national flag made from Khadi to Bhagwat via courier and requested that it be unfurled at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur on Independence Day.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to people of the country to use Tricolour in their DP (display picture or profile picture) of social media accounts from August 2 to 15 and also to hoist the Tricolour atop their homes on August 15. But the official Twitter account of the RSS, including that of its chief Mohan Bhagwat, have not put the Tricolour in their social media profiles, rejecting the PM's appeal," the release quoted Markam as saying.

Markam asked the PM to request the RSS chief to hoist the Tricolour at the headquarters of his parent organisation in Nagpur claiming the national flag had not been hoisted there in the last 52 years, it added. The Centre has asked people and organisations to observe 75 years of India's Independence by hoisting the national flag as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.