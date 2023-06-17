Hindu Rashtra comment by MLA personal views: Congress

Chhattisgarh Congress MLA speaks about 'Hindu Rashtra', party calls it 'personal views'

Party leader Sushil Anand Shukla said the Congress welcomes every person's ideology, religion, opinion and differences

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Jun 17 2023, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 22:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A Congress legislator in Chhattisgarh reportedly spoke of the need for Hindus to unite so that "Hindu Rashtra" can be formed, prodding the ruling party to say the remarks were "personal views" and that it swore by the Constitution and secularism.

Dharsiwa MLA Anita Yogendra Sharma reportedly made the appeal on Friday while addressing an event in Raipur to mark the birth anniversary of Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati.

"Wherever we are, be it in a village or any place we should pledge and talk for Hindus. When we Hindus come together then only Hindu Rashtra can be created," she said in Chhattisgarhi language.

Reacting to the statement, Chhattisgarh state Congress communication head Sushil Anand Shukla said, "The Congress party stands with the Constitution. It is firm on secularism that is mentioned in the Constitution drafted by leaders like Babasaheb Ambedkar, Pandit Jawarharlal Nehru, Dr Rajendra Prasad”.

Asserting that what Sharma said was her "personal views", Shukla said the Congress welcomes every person's ideology, religion, opinion and differences.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters during the day, Sharma said her statement had been misinterpreted.

"I was only talking about the unity of people who live in the country," she claimed.

Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Kedar Gupta said if the Congress supports the Uniform Civil Code, which he claimed was in the pipeline, then "Ram Rajya will prevail as the UCC will end the appeasement politics".

