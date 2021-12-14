Chhattisgarh model of development has left Gujarat model behind: CM Baghel

The Chhattisgarh model aiming to bring parity and economic equality has outshone the "Gujarat model" and is being discussed across the country, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Tuesday in a veiled swipe at BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief minister addressed a 'Run for CG Pride' hosted to mark the state government completing three years in power on December 17.

Over 20,000 people, including students, youths, professionals and others, participated in the run flagged off by Baghel from Raipur's Gandhi Udyan Chowk this morning.

“We are moving fast in the direction of creating 'Nava Chhattisgarh' (new Chhattisgarh) that we have pledged to build. Today, the Chhattisgarh model is discussed in the whole country and we have left the Gujarat model far behind with the state's model of development. Chhattisgarh model aims to bring parity and economic equality,” he said.

Chhattisgarh has been clinching the cleanest state award for the last three years and got 67 awards in the field of cleanliness this year, Baghel said.

The Gujarat model of development had often been talked about by PM Narendra Modi, who had served as chief minister of the western state before taking charge as the prime minister in 2014.

"In the last three years, Chhattisgarh has managed to establish its unique identity across the country and the world. Today, the Chhattisgarh model is being discussed in the whole country," the chief minister said.

Hailing the courage of bilateral amputee mountaineer Chitrasen Sahu, Baghel said that with his indomitable courage and determination, Sahu has conquered the highest peaks in three continents.

Extending wishes for Sahu's fourth mountaineering expedition to Mount Aconcagua, Baghel said that together we will give him financial assistance of Rs 12.60 lakh.

