'Chhota Pappu' will make traitors run helter-skelter: Aaditya Thackeray

'Chhota Pappu' will make traitors run helter-skelter for cover, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said days after rebel leader and state’s Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar mocked him.

“The other day the Agriculture Minister have described me as Chhota Pappu…yes, if my calling names serves the people of Maharashtra, please go ahead….but this Chhota Pappu will make you traitors run helter-skelter for cover,” Aaditya said addressing a rally at Balapur in Akola district.

A few days ago, while responding to a question on the big projects like Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus moving from Maharashtra to Gujarat, Sattar had said: “….if Chhota Pappu had said what he is saying now, then this situation would not have arisen today…”

On Monday, while addressing a rally in Akola, Aaditya referred to the rebels as “gaddar” and “pannas khokhe” (fifty boxes) and lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who, with the help of BJP, toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

“Who is the Chief Minister…I want to know,” he said and pointed out that the rebels not only betrayed Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray but also the people of Maharashtra. “Big projects are going out of the state,” he said.

Aaditya, the President of Yuva Sena, who was the Tourism, Environment and Protocol Minister in the MVA government, said the government is unconstitutional. “They went to Surat, Guwahati and then Goa…and they formed the government…the government is unconstitutional and mark my word…it would collapse soon, so be prepared for the elections,” he said amid thunderous applause.

Aaditya’s statement assumes significance as, over the last couple of days, he had stated twice that the state was headed for mid-term polls.