Chidambaram's Goa appointment won't make a difference to BJP's positive poll prospects: Official

The appointment of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram as a senior poll observer for the Congress party will not have any impact on the ruling BJP's electoral prospects, state Bharatiya Janata Party president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Monday.

"Somebody asked me, Chidambaram has been appointed (by the Congress) for strategy. What about you all?' I told them that even if Rahul Gandhi is sent here, then it will not make any difference, because we have a Rahul Gandhi in every booth," the state BJP president said.

"They have only one Rahul Gandhi, we have many. All of our workers are masters at their jobs," Tanavade added.

Tanavde was responding to a statement made by his counterpart, state Congress president Girish Chodankar who had said that the Congress was confident of making a serious pitch to grab power in the 2022 state assembly polls, now that the party had appointed Chidambaram, a party veteran as the senior All India Congress Committee's (AICC) election observer in-charge of Goa.

"In the past, election observers were usually appointed barely two months ahead of the elections. It is for the first time that the party leadership has appointed observers a good six months ahead. And the fact that a senior leader of the status of Chidambaram has been appointed as observer shows that the party wants to leave nothing to chance this time,” Chodankar said on Sunday, days after Chidambaram's appointment by the AICC.