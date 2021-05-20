Chief ministers not allowed to speak in PM Modi's Covid-19 meeting, alleges Mamata Banerjee

CMs are reduced to puppets in PM's Covid meet: Mamata

  • May 20 2021, 14:05 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 14:16 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that chief ministers are reduced to "puppets" in the Covid-19 meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and they are not allowed to speak.

