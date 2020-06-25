Chinese Embassy funded Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, alleges BJP; asks Congress to come clean

BJP, which has made a huge political row out of a 2008 MoU between the Republican Party of China and Congress on Thursday came out with “documents” to allege that the Chinese Embassy in India had funded the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation chaired by Sonia Gandhi.

Congress has dismissed the allegations as diversionary tactics.

Asking the Congress party to come clean on it, the BJP, IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said, “Donations showed results soon after. RGF did not just one but several studies on how a Free Trade Agreement between India and China is desirable and required. Studies argued that India needs the FTA much more than China and should pursue it as part of its efforts to improve bilateral relations!”

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged, “the donor's list of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation annual report in 2005-06 clearly shows that it has received a donation from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.

“We want to know why this donation was taken? Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s report 2009-11 mentions the proposed FTA between India and China will be feasible, desirable and mutually beneficial and should be comprehensive with free flow of good services, investment, and capital,” Prasad said alleging “a pattern as to why Congress party does not condemn China”.

“Because 10 years rule of Manmohan Singh govt is littered with various evidence as to how congress party tried to support China and make it earn tonnes of money by permitting the increase of trade deficit 33 times,” Prasad said.

Malviya, who put out “documents” on social media, alleged, “not just the Embassy of The Peoples Republic of China in India but even the Government of People’s Republic of China is a donor to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.”

While Sonia Gandhi is s the Chairperson of RGF, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are members in the board of RGF.

Malviya asked Congress if these donations have any connection with the MoU signed between the Congress and CPC in 2008.

“What other things is the Congress party hiding from India on its relations with the CCP? Full disclosure needed. Did donations to RGF deliver a debilitating blow to India's economy?,” Malviya asked.

Reeling out figures, Malviya alleged that during UPA1, India’s trade deficit with China increased more than 17 times, and under UPA 2 by 88%. Under the UPA, the overall trade deficit with China increased 33 times, i.e from $1.1 billion in 2003-04 to $36.2 billion in 2013-14.

Congress on Wednesday debunked the criticism of the memorandum with the Republican Party of China. Party spokesperson Maneesh Tewari said, “if Congress has to be subject to a frivolous witch hunt for bilateral ties it has with a hundred or more political parties around the world should then these eminences also not be investigated? BJP-RSS team holds talks with CPC in China.”