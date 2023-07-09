Chirag Paswan set to return to NDA

Amid signs of an impending Cabinet reshuffle, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is set to return to the NDA fold ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament as party leaders at a meeting in Patna on Sunday authorised LJP president and MP Chirag Paswan to take a final call.

Sources say former Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar intervened during the party confabulations to urge Chirag to join the Union government if an opportunity arises in the near future as this would firmly establish him as the “political successor of Ram Vilas Paswan”.

“These talks for an alliance (with the BJP) have been going on for a while; we have had meetings with some BJP leaders recently, and a decision will be taken soon. We just held a meeting here with all our party leaders and they have said that any decision taken regarding the alliance will be acceptable to them,” Chirag told reporters after the meeting.

Sources say top BJP leaders have already had a telephone conversation with Chirag, who has been advised to stay put in Delhi in the coming week.

In signs of changing political equations in Bihar, Union Minister and BJP leader Nityanand Rai also called on Chirag Paswan at his Patna residence and said the two parties were “old friends”.

“This is an old bond, and Ram Vilas Paswan and the BJP have both always worked for the welfare of the people. The Opposition unity that took place in Patna recently is due to fear of PM Modi’s popularity. Neither do they have a leader nor do they have any policy,” Rai added.

The LJP was founded by Chirag’s father Ram Vilas Paswan. After the death of Paswan senior, Chirag withdrew support from the Nitish Kumar-led BJP alliance government.

However, in 2021, a majority of the party MPs led by Ram Vilas’ younger brother Pashupati Kumar Paras raised a banner of revolt against Chirag. Paras later joined the Modi government as a Cabinet minister.

The BJP has since been trying to work a truce between uncle Paras and nephew Chirag to contain the division of Dalit votes if there is a split in the party.

Ahead of the monsoon session, NDA allies are likely to meet on July 18. New allies like Paswan and Ajit Pawar are likely to attend the meeting.